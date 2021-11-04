Police have charged a 36-year-old man: Everything we know about Cleo Smith's alleged abductor.

It was the news the nation had been hoping for.

On Wednesday, police announced Cleo Smith was found "alive and well", more than two weeks after she went missing from a campsite north of Carnarvon in Western Australia.

The four-year-old was found in a locked house in Carnarvon in the early hours of Wednesday morning and has since reunited with her family.

On Wednesday afternoon, police shared a photo of Cleo smiling from her hospital bed after being found.

The young girl was on a holiday with her family at the Blowholes campsite in Macleod, north of Carnarvon, when she was reported missing on the Saturday morning of October 16.

Here's what we now know about the search for Cleo Smith, and the man charged with her abduction.

What do we know about the man police have charged?

Police have confirmed the identity of the man allegedly responsible for Cleo's abduction is 36-year-old man Terence Darrell Kelly from Carnarvon, who was taken into custody and questioned by detectives on Wednesday.

Mr Kelly has today been charged with forcibly or fraudulently taking or enticing a child.

He appeared at Carnarvon courthouse shortly after 4pm AWST today, and made no application for bail. He is set to re-appear in court in December.

The charges come as Kelly’s neighbours told The West Australian he was a “very quiet” man who “kept to himself”.

WA Police Detective Senior Sergeant Cameron Blaine said Cleo was found in physically good health in a bedroom inside Mr Kelly’s house.