'A monumental error.' How police found 4-year-old Cleo Smith.

It was just after 6am on the morning of October 16, 2021, when Ellie Smith called triple zero.

"Hi, umm, my daughter’s gone missing," the mum-of-two told the operator.

"How old’s your daughter, love?" he asked over the phone.

"She's four," Smith replied, as her voice broke.

"Have we checked everywhere?" the operator continued.

"Yeah, we have done two laps of the place and we grew up here, so we've kind of looked everywhere," she responded.

That morning, Smith woke up to find her four-year-old daughter, Cleo, was missing from her family's tent while camping at a remote campsite in Western Australia.

For Smith and her partner, Jake Gliddon, it didn't take long to realise Cleo must have been taken.

"The second we realised she was gone and her sleeping bag was gone, that was the second we knew she did not walk away. There was no drag marks of the sleeping bag, we knew she couldn't have carried it," Smith told 60 Minutes on Sunday.



"It was just a nightmare... deep down we knew she did not walk away, she was taken."

Within seven minutes of the phone call, police made their way to the Quobba Blowholes campsite to find out what happened.

In bodycam footage aired by Channel Nine, Smith is seen answering police questions and describing how they found the family's tent.

"The zipper [of the tent] was open and it was open basically like three quarters of the way," she told an officer. "She's quite small and little, I don't see her opening it the whole way."