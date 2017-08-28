REVIEW: Can the Cladwell app really help you reach your peak capsule wardrobe?

I’ve long toyed with the idea of building a capsule wardrobe. I like the thought of “investment” pieces, the notion of having space between my coat hangers, and the ability to smoothly glide my drawers shut is, although seemingly far-fetched, so appealing. But, the reality seems… well, a bit boring.

How would I get my fix of fashion endorphins with a limited wardrobe to choose from, when I already have too many clothes and nothing to wear?

The catalyst came a few weeks ago when I read Jackie Lunn’s article about challenging herself not to buy one new item of clothing for 12 months.

I was inspired. But I knew that, like most ‘resolutions’, I’d likely fail in the execution. Then, using its far too intelligent mind-reading robot brain, Facebook served me up an ad for Cladwell. And I clicked.

How it works

Cladwell is an app that is basically the wardrobe from Clueless on your phone.

via GIPHY

There are other apps around that help you to catalogue your wardrobe and create outfits from the images, but that takes time and, to be honest, if you don’t have time to be creating new outfits from your existing clothes, then you don’t have time to take photos and code them into an app.

Cladwell works differently. It has a library of images for common items of clothing. You go in, select the items that match the ones in your wardrobe, then let the app do its magic. It mixes & matches your own items to provide three outfit suggestions per day based on the weather.

When building your wardrobe, the app says not to look for an exact match, but to choose items that are primarily the same colour and shape as your items.

Pros and cons

It took about a week for me to get used to using the app. I work it a day behind, so the suggestions that come through tonight will be the outfits I wear tomorrow. But this is only because I get dressed in the dark before the rest of my family are up!