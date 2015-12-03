The Queensland Government has restored same-sex civil unions tonight just three years after they were initially scrapped.

Almost half of the LNP MP’s voted to restore the civil partnerships, in a move that the Palaszczuk Government hopes will bring the country one step closer to marriage equality.

The bill was passed 69 votes to 22, with former Attorney-General and key player in the Newman Government’s scrapping of civil partnerships, Jarrod Bleijie, crossing the floor to support the bill.

According to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk the move is an encouraging one, and compels the MP’s to think about who the legislation affects, and how it will matter in generations to come.

“Think about the opportunities and choices you want for your children and grandchildren,” she said.

“Think about whether you would want these opportunities and choices to be available to them should they fall in love with someone of the same sex.”

According to 9 News, Attorney-General Yvette D’Ath, who introduced the amendment, said the Newman government’s actions in March 2012 “caused real hurt” to the people of Queensland.