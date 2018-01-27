Chung shares photo of the nasty injury that forced him to retire against Federer.

A blistered left foot cut short his semi-final against Roger Federer but Hyeon Chung has won the Swiss maestro’s admiration after a stellar Australian Open campaign.

Federer will face Croatia’s Marin Cilic in Sunday night’s title decider after unseeded South Korean Chung retired hurt while trailing 6-1 5-2 in Friday night’s semi-final.

Down 4-1 in the second set, Chung called for the trainer and had his heavily bandaged foot examined and re-strapped.

The 21-year-old bravely continued playing but was forced to throw in the towel a short time later.

Chung later revealed he could barely walk after a heavy summer schedule left him with a build-up of blisters.

“Over the last few days, it was blister under blister under blister,” Chung’s agent Stuart Duguid said.

“He had it shaved off. Now it’s red raw.

“They tried injections to see if it numbed the pain. It didn’t work. Much worse than a regular blister.”