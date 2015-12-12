All I want for Christmas is two lines on a stick.

Dear Santa…

This year my social media feeds have painted a happy picture. I’ve been working on my own business, raising my son and enjoying our unique, offshore lifestyle in the northern suburbs of Sydney. My posts are full of smiling faces and fun adventures.

So often, my friends comment, “It has just been such a good year for you!” And in many ways, it has.

Except for the two miscarriages.

This week marks the start of Never Forgotten: Mamamia’s Pregnancy Loss Awareness Week.

We have been trying to add to our family since October 2014. We’ve conceived twice and lost both pregnancies. The second miscarriage, back in June, was right at the nine week mark and resulted in surgery. It was shocking, painful and unbelievable to comprehend that I’ve now suffered three miscarriages in five years.