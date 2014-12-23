Michelle Bridges’ on how to survive the Christmas feasts.

Because we’re going to indulge, that’s a given.

Christmas is almost here, and if there’s one thing that’s flowing more steadily than champagne at this time of year, it’s food. Oh so much food. And most of the time, it’s not the healthiest kind of food – after all, kale doesn’t immediately come to mind when you hear the word ‘Christmas’.

Very few mere mortals have the power to say no when pudding, trifle and Christmas cake present themselves all at once, with several glasses of bubbly to wash them down. Even Michelle Bridges understands this.

“It’s Christmas, you want to loosen the reigns a little bit,” the health and fitness guru recently said during a Today show segment.

But if you’re concerned about the possible ramifications of overindulging this festive season, Michelle has a plan that will help you get through without falling into a sugar coma.

Here are some of the tokens of advice the health and fitness guru shared during her time on the Channel 9 show:

1. Just say no.

This one might be tough to stomach, but politely declining a couple of party invitations can prove effective in removing temptation before it even presents (unlimited rum balls, anyone?).

Weigh up the parties you most want to go to and cut the fat – literally.

2. Give yourself a limit.

If number 1 sounds a little less than festive, you can always maintain a busy social calender by chasing every alcoholic beverage with a glass of sparkling mineral water (or still water – bubbles up the nose aren’t a treat for everyone). This way you can stay hydrated, and will be less likely to just drink the night away.

Michelle also recommends keeping a glass of water – whether sparkling or otherwise – topped up, so as to avoid those sneaky waiters who pop out to replenish your champagne supply the moment your guard is down. And, if you drink it out of a fancy glass, you’ll still feel festive.

3. Eat beforehand.

Going to a party with a full stomach is an easy way avoid overdoing it on the hors d’ouvres.