4 ways to make this Christmas festive - without any presents.

Let me tell you about my best Christmas experience.

Believe it or not, it had nothing to do with my husband FINALLY getting my hints about that Chanel fragrance I’d been obsessing over. As much as I love luxury and me-time, my favourite Christmas experience was about the time that I’d given back to the community in some way.

Many years ago, I volunteered at a gift-wrapping bar at a local shopping centre. Sadly, it was not a bar where you could order a fancy cocktail while handsome bartenders wrapped your gifts. Sorry. Instead, I spent hours wearing an ugly apron as I wrapped presents for strangers.

I volunteered to help a group of incredible senior citizens, who were wrapping customers’ presents for a gold coin donation. We used gorgeous paper and ribbons, and tried to make each gift look as special as possible and the money would go to a charity that supported children in need. Even though my feet ached at the end of each day, I felt so satisfied to know that in some way I’d been able to help those less fortunate than myself. I may not be able to build houses or even lead a camping trip, but you know what? I can wrap presents like a boss, and I was glad I had helped out in my own way.

So if you’re after a similar feel-good Christmas spirit, look no further. I’ve covered some great initiatives below. And yes, I will wrap your presents for you if you ask me nicely.

Support a good cause.

I used to work in a bakery and at the end of the day we’d have to throw out all of the unsold food. Appalled customers would come by and say, “Can’t you give that food to someone who needs it?” The sad reality was that no-one was available to collect the food in a van and then drop it off. That’s why OzHarvest is such a genius charity.