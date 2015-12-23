When tis’ the season to be jolly – and 70 percent of your co-workers have already departed for the beach – concentration and commitment to your career can become elusive.

Have you been glancing at the clock every few minutes and pretending to type furiously while surreptitiously watching video footage of a crackling Christmas fire? Are you weighing up whether 11.00am is too early to crack the champers? Are you playing Michael Buble on repeat while re-organsiging your inbox folders?

Never fear friends. If you’ve spent the past three hours of work wondering how you’re going to keep yourself busy for a whole day, then we have got your backs. Here is the ultimate Christmas Quiz, which can be completed by your whole workplace, in teams or just on your lonesome.

Stop working immediately, gorge yourself on chocolate coated peanuts and get into the spirit.

Merry Christmas!

The Questions (Part 1)

1. What Christmas movie, starring Tim Allen, is this quote from: “We’re your worst nightmare… Elves, with attitude”.

2. What kind of animal has ‘gone away’ in the carol, Winter Wonderland? (Hint: Sing it… Keep singing… Aaaaand yes!)

3. According to his theme music, what not-so-traditional item did Frosty the Snowman have for a nose?

4. What was the name of Scrooge’s deceased business partner in A Christmas Carol?

5. What is Frankincense?

6. Two of Santa’s reindeer are named after weather phenomenons. Which ones are they?

7. What colour are the berries on a mistletoe plant?

8. Which multinational company is responsible for popularising the concept of Santa Claus?

9. In the Australian version of “Jingle Bells” what mode of transport is used instead of the one horse open sleigh?

10. What is the (full) name of Macaulay Culkin’s character in Home Alone?

11. Who was not born on Christmas Day? Annie Lennox, Missy Higgins, Dido or Cheryl Chase.

12. True or false. On Christmas Day 1947, the new Constitution of the Republic of China came into effect.

13. According to the Christmas song, the Grinch is as cuddly as a _________?

14. What would you be drinking if you had ‘Glühwein’?

15. What gift from Santa Claus won’t make Mariah Carey happy on Christmas Day?

16. Which Christmas carol includes the lyrics “…To save us all from Satan’s power, when we were gone astray..?”

17. Electric Christmas lights were first used in 1854, 1912 or 1942?