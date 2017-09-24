The best time to book your Christmas holiday, to get the cheapest prices.

Wait, it’s not too late to bag a travel bargain for December? It’s a Christmas miracle!

Skyscanner Australia’s data elves have been busy crunching the numbers to find the best value deals for flights over the Christmas period. Here are some of the best destinations on offer – with savings up to 37 per cent.

Sydney to London – save 37%

Dreaming of a white Christmas? Well, this is your chance. With savings up to 37 per cent, Sydneysiders better move fast. London pulls out all the stops in December– the city comes alive with lights, ice rinks, Christmas markets and festive cheer. Whilst you’re checking items off your (hefty) sightseeing list, make sure you swing past Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland – choc-a-block with rides, street performers and market stalls selling everything from mulled wine to handmade candles. And don’t forget to take a spin on the ginormous outdoor ice skating rink!

Best Time To Book: 16 – 22 October

Sydney to Phuket – save 20%

Step aside Bali, we’ve got another tropical paradise on the cards for this year. Phuket is known for pristine beaches, indulgent (yet often reasonably priced) resorts, excellent snorkelling and an absolutely buzzing party scene. Venture to the nearby islands of Koh Yao Noi and if you don’t mind braving the crowds, pay a visit to Koh Phi Phi island of Leonardo DiCaprio fame. Or simply load up on mangoes and massages – the island idyll is well suited to decompressing. Book now and pamper yourself into oblivion later with the extra 20 per cent saved!

Best Time To Book: 9 -15 October

Melbourne to Ho Chi Minh – save 21%

It’s all hustle and bustle in Vietnam’s largest city and former capital. Fuel up with some roadside pho, and get ready to pound the pavement – with 21 per cent in savings you can afford to cover even more ground! Wander the ornate French Quarter, or jump on the back of an XO motorbike for a local’s guide to Ho Chi Minh. XO Tours were Saigon’s first female-only motorbike tour company. For a sobering dose of history, hit up the War Remnants Museum and the Cu Chi Tunnels – a sprawling network of underground tunnels used in the Vietnam War.