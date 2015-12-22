We asked 10 smart women how to make Christmas easier.

The Christmas holiday period is a busy one. So, we decided to bring you some of the best Christmas holiday hacks from some of our favourite Australian Women. Did someone say re-gifting?

Gretel Killeen

“I think it’s really important to re-gift; on moral, environmental, capitalist and practical grounds. Also, I don’t actually need anything myself so it’s better to pass gifts on to others (as long as you don’t re-gift to the person who gave it to you in the first place.)”

Gretel Killeen is a journalist and author who’s is appearing in Smart Arsing at the Sydney Opera House on March 3 and 4.

Tanya Plibersek MP

“I make cheesy olive balls weeks ahead and freeze them. Then 15 minutes in the oven. Very quick nibbles. Also, I always write a present list. It makes shopping a lot easier.”

Tanya Plibersek is the Federal Member for the seat of Sydney and Deputy Leader Of The Opposition.

Janice Petersen

“Since the festive spirit seems to by pass a lot of motorists, I try to avoid getting in the car to do Christmas shopping. I don’t have a dog so online shopping is my best friend.”

Janice Peterson is the co-host of SBS World News.

Rebecca Sparrow



“My life is one giant hack. I now order many of the dishes I’ll be serving up on Christmas day (think salads, stuffing, glazed whatever). I’m also really loving this idea that maybe the toys that appear in my kids’ Santa sacks don’t have to be wrapped!! I mean — HELLO? Imagine opening up the bag and it’s just TOY CITY. I’m loving that idea and also LESS PAPER TO PICK UP ON THE DAY!”

Rebecca Sparrow is a writer and the author of Ask Me Anything, a book where she answers the questions posed to her by hundreds of teenage girls.

Robin Bailey

“Share the load. About 12 months ago Masterchef Matt Preston gave me all of his cook books with post it notes of his favourite recipes to help teach my three boys how to cook. Every Sunday night we have a cooking night together where we take it in turns to pick a meal from the books and we then all cook , so for Xmas lunch each of us are picking a dish and we will make it together.”

Robin Bailey is a host on Robin, Terry and Bob Breakfast team on Brisbane’s 97.3 FM and weekends doing features on Channel 9.