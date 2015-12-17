Eye colour palettes that she can mix and match. Lipsticks in classic, can’t-not-love-them shades, and scents that will have her covered no matter the event (or the handbag size), who could fail to be impressed with 2015’s most fabulous Christmas gift sets?

Don’t spend a moment stressing about what to get the women in your life this Christmas because these Estée Lauder Christmas gifts take the guesswork out of giving and if you’re making your own little wish list – then these need to be right on top.

1. For your sister or BFF.

30 Eyeshadow shades & more $130 (valued over $750)

We all know the best presents come in small packages – and let me assure you, this particular package will keep the sassiest BFF or sister more than happy. Containing three separate eyeshadow palettes with 30 shades, the genius of this set is that she can pop the different palettes in and out to suit her look, trust me when I say this, that is incredible for on-the-go-use.

It also includes two lip glosses in shimmery pink and nude, as well as an intense Kajal eyeliner. You really can’t get much better than that.

2. For your daughter or niece (and the Kendall Jenner lover in your life).

Pure Color Sculpting Lipstick Collection $60

It’s clear why this lipstick is Kendall Jenner’s fave. Not only is it extremely long-lasting but the colour pay-off is amazing and it’s super-hydrating. This limited edition collection contains four best-selling shades of Estée Lauder’s Pure Color Envy lipsticks in travel sizes (perfect for summer), which come in a beautiful, and very practical, little cosmetic case. Plus, they are Kendall Jenner’s favourite lipsticks – so that gets the tick of approval in my book.

This gift set is ideal for those that like to express themselves through a hint of colour, and includes a range of telling colours Envious (the perfect coral red), Tumultuous Pink (a deep berry shade) that is so chic, Intense Nude (a warm nude to brown colour) and Desirable (a nude pink shade).