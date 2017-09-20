A mum has been called “joyless” for saying her kids won't be getting toys this Christmas.

Isn’t it just a given when you become a parent that your kids will have too many toys?

You will tread on them and trip over them and curse the day that you bought them. Then Christmas will roll around again (less than 100 sleeps!) and you’ll buy more and half of them will barely get looked at once the paper is ripped off. But that’s just how it goes, isn’t it?

Well, one mum has had enough. On the UK website Mumsnet, a mother-of-two calling herself CallMeMaybeee asked if she was being unreasonable “to not want my kids to get any toys for Christmas”.

She explained that her daughters were aged one and three and had “lovely” bedrooms.

“At the end of the day, we tidy up the toys and then the toys are out of sight ready for bedtime.”

The woman added that her children didn’t have “millions of toys” because she did regular clear outs and gave the excess toys to charity.

“The truth is, I don’t like the idea of their bedrooms and our living room overflowing with toys,” she said.

“They are well entertained with what they already have. I know my eldest would be devastated if she doesn’t get any toys from Santa so I’ll no doubt go through the motions. I’ve tried telling relatives not to buy any cumbersome toys but I get the feeling that’s going in one ear and out the other.”