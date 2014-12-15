Dear Santa, this is what I actually want for Christmas.

Dear Santa,

Let’s get something straight this year. I have been good, really good, so when it comes to dipping into your bag of presents in December please know I have enough socks and pyjamas. I buy all the books I want to read. If you give me a kitchen appliance I may just throw it back at you. And I really do not need any more vouchers (unless of course they are for Sephora, in which case I’ll take two).

Santa, what I (and any girl) would love are the gifts we would never buy ourselves. A little luxury and a little lust-worthiness tied up in a Christmas bow. So wink-wink-nudge-nudge, here is the top ten Christmas gifts to buy for someone else that they won’t buy for themselves.

1.Soy candles.

Everyone loves a really beautiful, good quality soy candle, one that shifts the atmosphere in a home. I have a penchant for vanilla, cinnamon and white sage – blissful scents that linger for days.

2. Stationery.