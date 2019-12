Ok so you’ve got a limit of $50 to find an awesome Christmas gift for someone special (or not so special, that’s your decision). Either way, you’ve got some shopping to do.

To make your life a whole lot easier (you’re welcome) we’ve compiled 9 of the best gifts for between $20 and $50 (if you’re feeling extra thrifty, check out our under $20 gift guide here). You’ll be sure to find something that will bring all the smiles.

The best gifts between $20-$50 this Christmas

Benefit Sweet Tintations Gift Set

River Island Hat

Grown Alchemist Body Twin Set

Circa Home Jasmine and Magnolia Gift Set

Canvas Beach Tote

Jurlique Hand Picked Rose Duo

Palm Beach Collection Coconut and Lime Reed Diffuser

KORA Organics Affirmations Gift Box