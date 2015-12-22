Christmas Day weather around Australia: Expect rain.

From a possible cyclone in Queensland, to the chance of fires in Adelaide, the weather is going to make it difficult for Santa on Christmas Eve. And everyone else who has plans to be outside on Christmas Day.

We spoke to Neil from the Bureau of Meteorology to find out the best and the worst of the weather around Australia this Friday. Please note that being based in Perth, his responses were a tad biased.

Sydney

Sydney has a high of 25 and a low of 19 with a shower or two in the morning.

Melbourne

Melbourne is expecting a “hot” one, with a high of 33 and a low of 22 with a late shower or two.

Brisbane

Brisbane has a top of 26 and a low of 21 with a possible shower.