"You're a mistake." From the moment I was born, my mum refused to even look at me.

This post discusses sexual abuse and suicidal thoughts. It may be triggering for some readers.

"It’s a Girl"— Three Words That Changed Everything.

Speaker. Anti-Human Trafficking Ambassador. Social Worker. Public Servant. These are some of the titles that people know me by. But not many know my real story. To be honest, when I first spoke with Jas about being part of ‘Reasons to Live,’ I felt excited, yet at the same time, very nervous. Sharing our life stories can be confronting, and at first it certainly was for me, but I’m so glad to be stepping out in courage and doing so. I know that if my story can help change another person’s life, then it will have been worth it.

The truth is, the life I once lived was very different to the one I do today. As the youngest daughter of a Chinese family growing up under Singapore’s Two Child Policy in the 1970s, I was viewed as a disappointment from the very start.

I’ve been told my mother was so despondent that she didn’t even want to look at me after my birth. For no other reason than my biological sex, I was unwanted and unloved. Had it not been for my grandmother I’m not sure where I’d be. She was the only one who cared about me as a human being worthy of love, and despite her old age and lack of resources, she refused to abandon me. From those first few days I was treated as her own flesh and blood and loved unconditionally. It is this love that kept me alive long enough to now tell my story in full.

Though she did all she could, unfortunately, Grandma’s resilience wasn’t enough to keep me safe from many of the dangers awaiting vulnerable young girls in our town. Often she would be out of the house, trying to find ways to provide for us, and it was during this time that one of my neighbours began to sexually abuse me.

At just seven years of age I didn’t yet have the words to understand what was happening to me. But I knew I was scared; that the things being done to me didn’t feel good. I wanted so desperately to make it stop, but who could I tell? Other kids had loving parents to run to and ask questions of... But I didn’t.

Every night in bed I would try my hardest to push away the thoughts that rushed into my mind; confusing, scary words from the man who was abusing me.

You’re such a naughty girl Christine. Just be a good girl.

This is our secret, okay? Don’t tell anyone or I’ll have to punish you. Next time you do something bad, Jesus is going to come and take you away to hell. You’ll never see anyone again.

Do you want that to happen?

With determination, I’d press my eyelids shut tightly, hoping to fall into a deep sleep. But I rarely could. As a little girl, his threats were terrifying. I didn’t want to be punished; not by Jesus or anyone.