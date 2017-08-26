A reverend, a pastor and a priest: Meet the Christians voting 'yes' to marriage equality.

“This is one of the issues that causes me some distress,” Reverend Doctor Peter Catt says with the sigh of a person who is clearly frustrated and weary.

“It seems to me that whenever the church falls into the trap of representing itself as the moral police for society, we sort of reduce the gospel to a whole bunch of rules and regulations, whereas I think the whole thing is about inclusion and love and justice and supporting people.”

With debate around the same-sex marriage postal vote now well and truly underway, it’s becoming harder and harder to drown out the often hateful, hurtful and unquestionably harmful words being spouted by hardline ‘No’ campaigners.

Homosexuality is a sin, they say. It’s about respecting the words of the Bible, they say. It’s about following the Christian word and God’s message, they say.

But for many Christians, Reverend Catt included, that rhetoric simply doesn’t ring true.

Having been advocating for same-sex rights in Australia for almost 30 years, Catt says he believes that overwhelmingly, Christians do in fact support marriage equality, but that their voices are being drowned out by the hardline 'No campaigners who are not only skewing the facts to support their argument but also running the risk of doing more harm than good to the religion they claim to want to save so badly.

"Some of the tactics being used by the hardliners doing a real disservice to Christianity in the long run," Catt says.

"No one clear image of what marriage looks like is presented in the Bible, there are many. And to look at the Bible as if it's some sort of simple rules for living is a) not to read it in its entirety, and b) to do the Bible a disservice.