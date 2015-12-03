Richard Wilkins' son Christian is going to be a 'bridesman'.

Entertainment presenter, Richard Wilkins‘ son Christian Wilkins is going to be a ‘bridesman’ next year. His older sister, Rebecca Wilkins is getting married and Christian will be part of her bridal party.

The proud little brother posted a photo with his sister in February saying he was really excited about her engagement.

He captioned the image with, "So so so so excited for my beautiful big sister, @becwilkins_sydwho just got engaged to the amazing James! I love you both so much and I can't wait to watch the two of you make an incredible life together."

Christian says he is really close to his older sister and is thrilled to be part of the bridal party for her upcoming wedding in February next year.

"I’m going to be a bridesman. My sister and I are very close. I was honoured because I’m obviously close to her fiancé as well," he told Daily Mail Australia.

The 20-year-old has been to all of his sister's wedding dress fittings and to all the bridesmaid's fittings, which he's really enjoyed being involved in.

"We still have yet to see the final fitting of her dress. But it is beautiful and she is so beautiful," he told the Australian publication.

The dress is being made by designer, Johanna Johnson.

Bec announced her engagement over social media in February, with a gorgeous photo of her and her fiancee with a rose in hand.

The bride-to-be captioned the image with, "So it is official... We are ENGAGED!!!"

We can't wait to see the stunning designer dress, the bridesmaid dresses and of course, what Christian will be wearing in his special role of bridesman.

Bring on February.

Would you (or have you) had mixed gender bridal parties?

