Christine Quinn had a fairy-tale TV wedding. Now she’s alleging her husband trapped her in their home.

This post deals with domestic violence.

Former Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn has released fresh allegations about her husband Christian Dumontet — who was recently arrested amid an alleged domestic violence incident.

Forty-two-year-old Dumontet — who appeared on Selling Sunset as 'Christian Richard' — was initially arrested after an incident involving a "deadly weapon". He was then arrested the following day for violating a restraining order and attempting to re-enter the couple's home.

In a court filing, Quinn has since revealed more details against Dumontet, who she married in 2019. They share a two-year-old son.

The celebrity real estate agent has documented Dumontet's "volatile and erratic" behaviour, alleging her husband has taken "extreme measures to prevent me from leaving the property," and to "isolate me and our son", as per People.

The 36-year-old also claims that he locked down their front security gate "so we physically cannot leave the property."

Recounting how she planned to leave the house amid an argument with her husband on March 18, Quinn reported: "The house is at the end of a long driveway, on the top of a hill, and there is a large and heavy gate that controls access to the property."

She claimed her husband "could, if he so desired, simply lock down that gate and completely barricade the property" and prevent "the police" from entering.