Behold: The world's most expensive nail polish (it costs even more than you think.)

This nail polish costs more than well, a lot of things. But if you were ever going to spend several weeks rent on a nail lacquer, this is the one you would buy. Because, you know, it’s the only $675 nail polish in existence.

Why? Well it comes embellished with 1,500 hand-applied Strass crystals, that’s why! And it comes in one colour, and one colour only. Rouge Louboutin – the iconic shade that coats the bottom of all Christian Louboutin shoes.

Yes, I'll admit, US$675 is a little bit over the top - before anyone tries to rationalise the cost, here are some things that this nail polish costs more than:

1. A month's worth of groceries to feed a family of four.

2. A month's rent if you're flat sharing with backpacker in a central, but crappy part of your city.

3. An actual pair of Louboutin shoes.

The French designer first launched nail polishes in July, minus all the hand-set crystals and at the more affordable (but still not technically affordable) price of $50.

All of his nail polishes come with an 8-inch cap, the same height as the heel of the "Ballerina Ultima" shoe - part of a collaboration with filmmaker David Lynch. See it in its spinning glory here:

A bit of trivia for you, Christian Louboutin came up with the idea of giving his shoes a red sole back in 1992 after he painted the bottom of a pair with red polish because he wanted to make them look more "compelling". They were, so they've been red-soled ever since.