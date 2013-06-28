Hitting your wife for Jesus.

By ROSIE WATERLAND

So, apparently domestic violence is totally okay now because Jesus says so.

This is not a drill. I repeat, this is not a drill.

A small sub-group of Christians located mainly in the United States (but with a strong online presence), are now advocating the ‘lifestyle choice’ of Christian Domestic Discipline, or CDD if that’s too much of a tongue twister. I prefer to call it DDV – Disgusting Domestic Violence. But each to their own I guess.

Followers of CDD believe that ‘traditional’ gender roles in relationships should include the man being in control and the woman being submissive to his authority. That authority allows men to practice a little OTK, BOL or ATT. For the uninitiated, that’s ‘Over The Knee’, ‘Bent Over Lap’, and ‘Across The Thighs’.

In other words: CDD is a group that encourages Christian men to hit their wives.

But don’t worry you guys, this is all totally okay and official because: BIBLE.

Most CDD websites like to cite this quote from the Good Book as justification for the disturbing practice: Hebrews 12:11 No discipline seems pleasant at the time, but painful. Later on, however, it produces a harvest of righteousness and peace for those who have been trained by it.

Ohhhh, a ‘harvest of righteousness’! Well in that case…

NO. NOT IN THAT CASE. NOT IN ANY CASE.

Sorry – where were we? Oh yes, men beating women in the name of Jesus.

On the main Christian Domestic Discipline website (please don’t go there unless you want to be filled with unrelenting rage), it states that “Men should love their wives. Wives should obey their husbands.” It then becomes abundantly clear that ‘love’ means ‘physically abuse them to help them be a better person’ and ‘obey’ means ‘let him physically abuse you to help you be a better person’.