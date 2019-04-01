-With AAP.

1. The alleged Christchurch shooter has lodged a complaint over prison conditions.

The Australian white supremacist accused of killing 50 worshippers in two Christchurch mosques has reportedly lodged a complaint over prison conditions.

According to New Zealand media reports, the 28-year-old responsible for the attack has lodged a formal complaint about his rights in prison.

A Corrections source told the news website Stuff that he complained he was being denied access to visitors and phone calls.

A Corrections spokesperson neither confirmed or denied the claim but said on Sunday he was “managed in accordance with the provisions set out in the Corrections Act 2004 and our international obligations for the treatment of prisoners”.

“At this time he has no access to television, radio or newspapers and no approved visitors,” the spokesperson added. “For operational security reasons no further information will be provided.”

According to New Zealand’s Corrections Act, inmates have a “minimum entitlement” to certain things including exercise, sufficient bedding, a sufficient quantity of food and drink and at least three meals a day.

Every prisoner is entitled to receive at least one private visitor each week for a minimum duration of 30 minutes and at least one outgoing telephone call of up to five minutes duration per week.

A prison director can also deny a prisoner’s minimum entitlements if they are in segregation “for purposes of security, good order, or safety; or for the purpose of protective custody”.

The alleged gunman is being held in Auckland’s Paremoremo Prison on the North Island, the country’s only high security unit after he was flown there from Christchurch by the New Zealand Defence Force.

The source told Stuff he was allowed outside into a small concrete yard the same size as his cell for one hour a day and was said to be “compliant”.

He is due to reappear at the High Court in Christchurch on Friday.

It is likely that he will remain in Auckland and will appear in court via audio-visual link. He has rejected a duty lawyer and said he would represent himself in court.

At his first court appearance, one day after the March 15 attack, he was charged with one count of murder but further charges are expected to be added at his next appearance.

Police have not yet confirmed if he would face any terrorism-related charges.

There are concerns that he will use his trial as a platform to broadcast his white supremacist beliefs, in a manner similar to Anders Breivik, the Norwegian right-wing terrorist who murdered 77 people in 2011.