Chrissy Teigen has shown off her baby bump just days after revealing her baby’s sex.

It’s the baby that celebrity couple John Legend, 36, and his model wife, Chrissy Teigen, 30, have been dreaming about for years. And now they’ll be welcoming a baby girl in just a few short months.
The pair only very recently announced the sex of their baby after an interview Chrissy did with Vogue Thailand essentially spilled the beans.
So proud and honored to have shot the cover of Vogue Thailand! Special to me for so many reasons…one being I am SO PROUD to be Thai, so excited to have shot a Vogue cover (a dream, of course) annnnd a couple minutes after this shot, John and I learned we were having our little baby girl!
But that’s not the only good news. John and Chrissy have used the Christmas holidays as the perfect chance to enjoy a babymoon (a concept that is steadily growing in popularity over in celebrity world). And we’ve been seeing some wonderful baby bump snaps as a result. They first visited the island of Kauai in Hawaii, before jetting off to a more secret location to ring in the new year together.
Not vogue thailand ? A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 26, 2015 at 10:38am PST