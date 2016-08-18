beauty

Chrissy Teigen shares her stretch marks (again), and it's possible we love her even more.

Supermodel and TV personality Chrissy Teigen has built a reputation for being unapologetically honest about fame, pregnancy and parenthood, as well as the way her body has changed since becoming pregnant with daughter Luna.

With a mixture of humour and insight, Teigen’s social media feeds are typically full of content that makes women feel better about themselves.

Now, the 30-year-old has sent a Snapchat showing her stretch marks, and women everywhere are in awe of her confidence.

Image via Snapchat: chrissyteigen.

Teigen's photo of her thigh, alongside the comment 'lol my thighs have tributaries,' has received immense praise online.

The overall sentiment of her fans is gratefulness. They appreciate Teigen's ability to embrace her own body image issues and imperfections, and they say that her openness encourages other women to do the same.

This isn't the first time Teigen has shared an image of her stretch marks. Almost 18 months ago, the star was widely praised after she shared an Instagram image of her thighs with stretch marks and bruises. Her caption read, 'Stretchies say hi!' and fans responded with heart-felt messages.

Bruises from bumping kitchen drawer handles for a week. Stretchies say hi!

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

"It makes people like me happier with our bodies when we see that even models have stretch marks on their thighs," commented one of Teigen's followers. "Thank you for being an inspiration to all."

Don't stop what you're doing, Chrissy Teigen. Your small acts of defiance are winning the respect and admiration of women everywhere.

00:00 / ???