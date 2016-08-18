Chrissy Teigen shares her stretch marks (again), and it's possible we love her even more.

Supermodel and TV personality Chrissy Teigen has built a reputation for being unapologetically honest about fame, pregnancy and parenthood, as well as the way her body has changed since becoming pregnant with daughter Luna.

With a mixture of humour and insight, Teigen’s social media feeds are typically full of content that makes women feel better about themselves.

Now, the 30-year-old has sent a Snapchat showing her stretch marks, and women everywhere are in awe of her confidence.

Teigen's photo of her thigh, alongside the comment 'lol my thighs have tributaries,' has received immense praise online.

when @chrissyteigen posts her stretch marks and you feel so much better about yours, because she's still a v beautiful person inside and out — alaina (@alainahxbert) August 17, 2016