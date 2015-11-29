Chrissy Teigen faces backlash after donating money to Planned Parenthood.

Bravo Chrissy Teigen.

In the wake of the tragic shootings at a Planned Parenthood in Colorado, Chrissy Teigen has pledged her support to the vital service and encouraged others to do the same.

In a series of tweets late yesterday, the pregnant star wrote, “When s*** like this happens, John [Legend] and I immediately make another donation to Planned Parenthood.”

She then provided a link to Planned Parenthood’s donation page so her followers could follow suit, encouraging them to “Donate to Planned Parenthood today.”

Twitter being Twitter, however, she was soon on the receiving end of conservative backlash against the controversial clinics.

“Extremely fine with any unfollows,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet. “Would prefer it over your ignorant rants but I’m prepared either way. Nothing I haven’t seen before.”

