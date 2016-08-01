There are few things in life that bring me unreserved joy like absurdly cute babies.

When I see these chubby little humans, I find myself acting rather strange — using words I wouldn’t normally use and having bizarre thoughts about the ridiculous things I could dress them up in.

Socks? How silly, their feet are so small. Shoes? But they can’t even walk!

Lately, a new baby has infiltrated my Instagram feed. Her name is Luna.

She’s been bringing her chubby cheeks, quirky personality, and impressive wardrobe into my life for almost four months now, but it was the latest snap of the daughter of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen that really got my attention.

Two words: Pineapple. Onesie.

Yep. That happened.

Clearly, I’m not the only one in awe of her wrist and elbow creases, and serious lack of neck. In 24 hours, the photo has attracted almost 300,000 likes and almost 3,000 comments, many of which make me feel slightly more normal about my obsession with babies.

Fans have left profound comments like “Aaaaaaaahhhh omggg soo cute”, “omg. Loooooook”, and “holy COW”.

Holy cow, indeed.

Jesus. That face.

We've put together all the best photos of Luna, because her cuteness levels are quite frankly, ludicrous.

Baby Luna

