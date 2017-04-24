Chrissie Swan's Logies dress was unlike any other, and we're grateful for it.

Friends, brace yourselves.

A woman has worn a dress… more than once… in public. And we cannot deal.

The woman, Chrissie Swan. The place, the 2017 Logie Awards.

The dress, a sparkly, floor length black number with delicate sheer sleeves and beautiful diamante encrusted lace detailing.

But let's be clear.

This is NOT on our radar because dress recycling is a supposed fashion faux pas (which let's be honest, has always and will always be a load of BS).

No, we care about this because it's so completely and utterly... normal.

So thank you, Chrissie for showing us something on the red carpet that actually reflects real life.

Laura Brodnik, Holly Wainwright and Monique Bowley bring you the cheats guide to what everyone is talking about from the 2017 Logie Awards (post continues after audio).

Because who of us here really has the time or financial means to purchase a new outfit for every occasion, least of all a black tie gown?

And if something makes you look and feel as fabulous as Chrissie's dress, hold on tight and never let go.

You can see all the looks from this year’s Logies by clicking through the gallery below…

