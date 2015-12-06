Chrissie Swan: "I had a lot of mother's guilt."

For Chrissie Swan, the single most important lesson she’s learned from motherhood is simple: Don’t sweat the small stuff.

And as a busy working mother of three, it’s a lesson she had to learn early on.

The Aussie radio and TV personality recently spoke to The Motherish about work/life balance, social media and the pressures placed on modern mums.

She said mothers tended to put too much pressure on themselves to be perfect.

"I do see it in other women and it’s so unfortunate and silly for mothers to put so much pressure on themselves. I think it comes from our obsession with work life balance and having it all," she said.

"Motherhood can be really hard. I think the biggest hurdle for me was trying to fit my pre-baby life into a post baby-life, which is a recipe for misery. Eventually, I learnt to say no and get my priorities right, but it’s a work in progress. I got the hang of it but I had a lot of mother’s guilt.

"But really, there’s nothing to be guilty about. Modern women tend to overcomplicate things for our kids but they just want more time, they just want you to be there. You just can’t sweat the small stuff."

