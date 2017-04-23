Chrissie Swan suffered every woman's fashion nightmare before the Logies.

Radio host Chrissie Swan has been keeping us thoroughly entertained with her Logies prep.

There was the pre-ceremony sustenance with pizza and potato gems, the enormous cup of coffee to get her through the day, and possibly the best part – her hilarious lip waxing strip.

#LogiesPrep A post shared by Chrissie Swan (@chrissieswan) on Apr 22, 2017 at 1:50am PDT

So it was only natural the 43-year-old would share the moment every woman’s worst fashion nightmare happened to her just minutes before she was due to head down to the red carpet.

“Can. Not. Do. Up. Dress. Without. Assistance. Am. Here. Alone. Send. Help,” she captioned the snap of her unzipped dress.

Oh Chrissie, we’ve all been there.