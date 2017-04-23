fashion

Chrissie Swan suffered every woman's fashion nightmare before the Logies.

Radio host Chrissie Swan has been keeping us thoroughly entertained with her Logies prep.

There was the pre-ceremony sustenance with pizza and potato gems, the enormous cup of coffee to get her through the day, and possibly the best part – her hilarious lip waxing strip.

So it was only natural the 43-year-old would share the moment every woman’s worst fashion nightmare happened to her just minutes before she was due to head down to the red carpet.

“Can. Not. Do. Up. Dress. Without. Assistance. Am. Here. Alone. Send. Help,” she captioned the snap of her unzipped dress.

Oh Chrissie, we’ve all been there.

Her followers were quick to commiserate and offer their solutions including using a coat hanger and wearing a coat to cover it until she could find someone to help.

Another had a little more ambitious suggestion. “Haha. Take your bra off and go with it. Might start a new trend,” one fan wrote.

Fortunately her knight in shining armour aka Executive Producer of Swan’s radio show Chrissie, Swan and Browny, Liza Altarejos, came to the rescue.

And off Swan went to the ball Logies.

All the best frocks from the 2017 Logies.

Sylvia-Jeffreys-2017-logies-dress
Sylvia JeffreysWearing Rebecca Vallance.
Bec-Judd-Logies-2017-dress
Bec JuddWearing J'Aton Couture
Anna-Heinrich-Logies-2017-dress
Anna HeinrichWearing Steven Khalil
Lauren-Phillips-2017-logies-dress
Lauren Phillips.Wearing Con Illio
Alex-Nation-2017-Logies-dress
Alex Nation and Richie StrahanImage: NW Mag/Instagram
Susan-Carland-logies-2017-dress
Susan CarlandWearing AY Couture Melbourne
Livinia-Nixon-2017-logies-dress
Livinia NixonWearing Con Ilio
Georgia-Love-logies-2017-dress
Georgia Love and Lee ElliottGeorgia and Lee on the Logies red carpet. Image: NW Mag/Instagram.
Emma-Freedman-Logies-2017-Dress
Emma FreedmanWearing Christa Lea. Image: Channel 9 Style
Zoe-Foster-Blake-2017-Logies-dress
Zoe Foster BlakeWearing Con Ilio
Jo-Hall-Logies-2017-dress
Jo HallWearing Thurley. Image: CHannel 9 style/Instagram
Jessica-Marais-2017-Logies-dress
Jessica MaraisWearing J'Aton Couture. Image: Channel 9 style/Instagram
Amber-Sherlock-2017-Logies-Dress
Amber SherlockWearing Jason Grech. Image: Channel 9 style/Instagram
Carrie-Bickmore-2017-Logies-dress
Carrie BickmoreWearing Paolo Sebastian
Olympia-Valance-Logies-2017-dress
Olympia ValanceWearing Con Ilio
Sam-Frost-2017-Logie-dress
Sam FrostImage: NW Mag/Instagram
Rebecca-Maddern-Logies-2017-dress
Rebecca MaddernWearing S I L V A N A T E D E S C O
Gorgi-Coghlan-logies-2017-dress
Gorgi CoghlanWearing Con Ilio
Melissa-Doyle-Logies-2017-dress
Melissa DoyleWearing Alex Perry
Rebecca-Harding-2017-dress-logies
Rebecca HardingWearing Cappellazzo Couture
ksenija-lukich-logies-2017-dress
Ksenija Lukich

