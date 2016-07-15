Chrissie Swan has set the record straight about the most bizarre rumour we've heard about her.

A lot of weird stuff gets said about celebrities. Most of the time, the best course of action is to ignore it, but when Aussie legend Chrissie Swan heard this rumour, her only choice was to laugh uncontrollably and then respond.

Because it was just THAT weird.

New Idea magazine published a story about Swan’s bestie (and fellow I’m A Celebrity… contestant) Joel Creasey, claiming that the pair were expecting a baby together.

SAY WHAT?!

“I think Chrissie would happily be my surrogate…Yeah, I think she would. She loves having kids,” Creasey was quoted as saying in the magazine.