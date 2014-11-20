Chris Hemsworth refuses to change his children's nappies.

And his reasoning is a little bit hilarious.

Chris Hemsworth, 31, has just been crowned People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2014. Well done, Chris.

His first decree as the hottest man on the planet? He shall no longer do nappy duty.

"I think you've bought me a couple of weeks of bragging rights around the house," Chris told the mag.

"I can just say to her: 'Now remember, this is what people think, so I don't have to do the dishes anymore, I don't need to change nappies. I'm above that. I've made it now'."

The 'her' would be his lovely wife Elsa Pataky, 38, who he has three children with - Tristan and Sasha, eight months old, and two-year-old India.

That's a lot of nappies!

No word yet on how Elsa is taking these demands. But she IS married to the sexiest man alive...

