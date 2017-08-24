As the date for Australia’s postal plebiscite nears, Australian celebrities have come out in force to show their support for each and every Aussie having the right to legally love whoever they damned well choose, issuing an import PSA in the process.

Reminding Aussies to enrol to vote or update their details in time, on Wednesday, Chris Hemsworth (you know, he of Thor fame) sent a message out to his 11.2 million followers that read, “Dear open minded, free speaking, laid back, life loving aussies. Marriage is about love and commitment and, in a country based on equal citizenship, it should be available to everyone! Vote now for marriage equality.”

This year's Channel 10 lothario, Matty J also shared a reminder to his fans,saying, "Not every Australian will get the chance to date 22 people on national TV but they should all have the opportunity to marry the person they love and be treated equally under the law. If you support marriage equality make sure you enrol to vote or update your details by midnight August 24."

Margot Robbie also shared the love, posting a message to Instagram that read, "LOVE IS LOVE," and directed Aussies living internationally where to enrol and update their details. The message came months after the Suicide Squad actress wore the iconic 'Say I Do Down Under' t-shirt on Saturday Night Live last year.

Incredibly, the PSA also made it halfway around the world after Meghan Trainor learned her photo and lyrics to one of her songs had been misappropriated and used by 'NO' campaigners.