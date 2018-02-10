Celeb in 5: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Chris Hemsworth on the struggle to convince wife Elsa Pataky to move to Australia.

Chris Hemsworth knew he was never going to make it in Hollywood. Not necessarily in the industry - in fact, he had high hopes for his career. He just knew living there wasn't sustainable.

But first, he needed to convince his wife Elsa Pataky to move there, which he initially struggled to do.

"I just needed to show it to her. I just needed to bring her here and then it was hard to get her to leave," he told this weekend's BW magazine.

Explaining that LA can feel "suffocating and overwhelming", Hemsworth said it's refreshing being around people who don't work in the entertainment industry.

"Living here, or anywhere in Australia, people do all sorts of different jobs and professions.

"And then there's the people, the laid-back, warm, welcoming attitude is something my wife instantly responded to and that I wanted my kids to embody, I wanted my kids to be influenced by that sort of attitude as well."

We're inclined to agree, thanks very much.

2. Kris Jenner schools Scott Disick on his relationship with, well, a teenager.