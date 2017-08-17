Chris Brown blames Rhianna for his assault on her in new documentary.

WARNING: This post details an incident of domestic violence.

R&B singer Chris Brown has attempted to explain his actions the night he assaulted then-girlfriend Rhianna in a car on the way home from a 2009 Grammy awards party.

Opening up in detail about the night, the 28-year-old dedicated an 11-minute segment of his new documentary Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life to talking about their “fairy-tale” relationship and the now-infamous night he left Rhianna bloodied and bruised.

“I remember she tried to kick me, but then I really hit her, with a closed fist, I punched her. I busted her lip. When I saw it, I was in shock. I was like, ‘F–k, why the hell did I hit her?'” he says in the film.

While Brown tells the camera he felt like a "f*cking monster" after the assault, women's refuge charities have accused the singer of failing to take full responsibility for his actions, instead going into detail about Rhianna's role in the fight, seeming to suggest that she provoked him.

The singer tries to contextualise the assault by explaining it was after a downward spiral in their relationship that had stemmed from him lying about previously sleeping with a former employee and then later confessing to it.

"After that, my trust was lost with her. She hated me after that," he says.

"I tried everything, she didn't care. She just didn't trust me after that. From there, it just went downhill because there were too many verbal fights, physical fights as well. Mutual sides."