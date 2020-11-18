Ask any parent and they'll tell you that getting kids to do chores is a chore in itself.

While some have tried setting up weekly routines or pocket money, encouraging kids to do housework isn't always met with enthusiasm.

But one mum has come up with a genius way to get her sons to take initiative and help out around the house, all while teaching them about the value of money as an added bonus. And it's actually quite simple.

Enter the chore board.

While chore charts have been around before, this one acts as money reward board where kids can pick which chore they want to complete to earn different amounts of money.

UK mum Rachel Riley shared a photo of her colourful chore board which she created for her sons Christian, 8, and Reuben, 7, on her Instagram page This Mum Makes.

"I’m one of those parents that totally bribes their children to get stuff done," Rachel began the post.

"Some of these tasks they already did without expecting anything in return but as I absolutely hate stripping beds and making packed lunches, I really don’t mind them getting a bit of money for that - totally makes my life easier."