How to make the most out of the biggest investment in your home.

My first proper bed was made with milk crates. Yes, milk crates. My dad was a milkman so we had a lot of them around. They had four kids and money was tight. I’d slept in a cot until the age of six. It was a big cot, but a cot none the less. I fell out of it one night trying to climb out to use the bathroom, which was when my new bed was created – a single bed mattress propped up on milk crates.

It was actually quite comfortable. As long as I didn’t sit down on it too quickly or roll around on it too much during the night, the milk crates would stay in place. We had slippery concrete floors so the milk crates would slide around constantly.

My bed situation improved substantially as I got older but I’ve never owned an incredible bed. I’ve slept in incredible beds a couple of times during stays in incredible hotels with amazing king-size beds that I seriously considered packing up and living in.

So it’s time for me to invest in an incredible bed. But there’s just so many to choose from and it’s hard to know where to start.

Even for those without a bed-history as traumatic as mine, you may be in need of a bed upgrade yourself. Let’s be honest, your bed is one of the most vital assets in your home. You spend every night in it, getting precious sleep, and it’s the main feature in your bedroom, so it needs to look good too.

I find all furniture shopping, including bed shopping, pretty stressful. So many stores promise a range of things and it can be a bit overwhelming. After trying out a few beds in store it’s hard to remember the assets of the first one you looked at once you get to the fourth, and they can all start to seem the same.

But now there’s an easy solution.