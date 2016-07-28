One Kmart has gone to extreme lengths to protect its chocolate from shoplifters.

A Kmart in the Melbourne suburb of Reservoir has upped its security game to place anti-theft cases over Cadbury chocolate blocks, reports the Preston Leader.

What a time to be alive.

The security measure may stop sticky-fingered thieves from slipping a few Top Decks into their pockets, or snacking between aisles, but it also makes buying the items a huge pain.

Customers are reportedly forced to wait for register attendants to unlock the cases at the counter if they plan on purchasing a block.

If you’ve never bought something from one of those cases, you’ll know the interaction will probably go a little like this:

“Hi. I’d like to buy a $5 block of chocolate.”

“Oh yes, no problem….”

“…”

*Turns to the person behind them* “John… John! Do you have a key for this….”

“Key for what?”

“The chocolate boxes.”

“What?”

“THE CHOCOLATE BOXES.”

Case. In. Point. (Or is it a point in a case?)

