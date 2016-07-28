One Kmart has gone to extreme lengths to protect its chocolate from shoplifters.

A Kmart in the Melbourne suburb of Reservoir has upped its security game to place anti-theft cases over Cadbury chocolate blocks, reports the Preston Leader.
What a time to be alive.
The security measure may stop sticky-fingered thieves from slipping a few Top Decks into their pockets, or snacking between aisles, but it also makes buying the items a huge pain.
Customers are reportedly forced to wait for register attendants to unlock the cases at the counter if they plan on purchasing a block.
If you’ve never bought something from one of those cases, you’ll know the interaction will probably go a little like this:
“Hi. I’d like to buy a $5 block of chocolate.”
“Oh yes, no problem….”
“…”
*Turns to the person behind them* “John… John! Do you have a key for this….”
“Key for what?”
“The chocolate boxes.”
“What?”
“THE CHOCOLATE BOXES.”
Case. In. Point. (Or is it a point in a case?)
