"They wanted to be together forever and now they are."

Parents of a young couple killed in the bomb blast at a concert in Manchester have penned a heartbreaking tribute to their children.

Chloe Rutherford, 17, and Liam Curry, 19, were on a date at the Ariana Grande concert on Tuesday night when their lives were cut short.

Their families’ tribute, which was shared via Greater Manchester Police’s Twitter page Thursday morning, speaks of comfort they have found in knowing the teenagers will now be “together forever”.

“On the night our daughter Chloe died and our son Liam died, their wings were ready but our hearts were not,” the tribute began.

“They were perfect in every way for each other and were meant to be.

“They were beautiful inside and out to ourselves and our families, and they were inseparable.”

Liam’s and Chloe’s families then shared intimate details of the pair’s love for one another and their hopes for the future.

“Chloe always described herself as ditzy who Liam adored and would do anything for, including dealing with Chloe’s demands for chocolate.”