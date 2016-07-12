After receiving judgemental comments on Instagram about her breasts, Olivia Newton John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi has responded to her body critics.

In comments that appear to have been removed, trolls wrote that her larger chest indicated she had a small brain.

“I guess I’m stupid for having a large bust. Shame on me,” Lattanzi mentioned in response to a friend.

Now, she’s made an even louder statement by sharing a new photo, calling for women to stop apologising for loving their body.

being unashamed of your feminine form makes you strong.It takes strength to accept and love yourself. This is message is for every woman who has ever been called stupid or a bimbo for having confidence and for loving your body. Having big breasts does not make you stupid. It’s Calling people stupid for having big breasts that makes you ignorant. I love you all. ???? I celebrate the sexy free confident woman. A photo posted by Chloe Lattanzi (@chloelattanzi) on Jul 8, 2016 at 7:00pm PDT

“Being unashamed of your feminine form makes you strong. It takes strength to accept and love yourself,” the 30-year-old captioned the snap.

“This is message is for every woman who has ever been called stupid or a bimbo for having confidence and for loving your body.”

“Having big breasts does not make you stupid. It’s calling people stupid for having big breasts that makes you ignorant. I love you all. I celebrate the sexy free confident woman.”

Watch: Christine Anu talks about body image. Post continues after video.