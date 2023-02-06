Olympian Chloe Hosking was told her 13-year career was over. Then she was told to smile.

Chloe Hosking is one of Australia’s most successful road cyclists of all time.
But over a Zoom call in December, Hosking was told her new team - B&B Hotels - were folding due to a major sponsor backing out, meaning she would be without a contract for 2023.
On that very same call, she was reportedly told to smile.
"I don’t have a job, my 13-year career is over," she responded. "Why should I smile?"
I can’t help but wonder, if it had been Nick Kyrgios on that call, would he have been told to smile? Given his on court demeanour, I can only imagine his response wouldn’t have been as measured as Hosking's response.
Telling a woman to smile, even if your intent is purely innocent, is oppressive.