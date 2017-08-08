Kidnapped model Chloe Ayling's lawyer says she only "went along with" her captors to keep herself alive.

A British model who was allegedly kidnapped in Milan was too terrified to try to get away from her captor when he took her shoe shopping and to buy groceries, her lawyer said.

Italian police said Chloe Ayling was snatched last month by a group calling itself Black Death and is believed to have been drugged and transported in a bag to an isolated village near Turin, where she was held for six days as her captors tried to auction her online.

The 20-year-old was told people were watching her and she would be killed if she tried to flee, meaning she complied with what her captor asked her to do, her lawyer Francesco Pesce said.

“She was told that she was going to be sold to somebody in the Middle East for sex,” he told Radio 4.

“She was told that people were there watching her and ready to kill her if she tried anything.

“So she thought that the best idea was to go along with it and to be nice in a way to her captor because he told her that he wanted to release her somehow and some time and she thought that the best thing to do was not to go in conflict with him.

“So she abided to his request, ‘let’s go and buy groceries’ and ‘you need shoes, let’s go buy shoes’ and she didn’t try to flee.