The Chipwich is the newest food craze you need to sink your teeth into.

There is something gloriously humble about the ice-cream sandwich.

It might be how it’s often overlooked in favour of its more nostalgic cousins: the Gaytime fusions and the gum-nosed sheriffs.

It may warm you to know the ice-cream sandwich is making a comeback, and like all good comebacks, it has had a makeover.

It is no longer known as a mere ‘ice-cream sandwich’, it is now colloquially known as a Chipwich.

chipwich.

/tʃɪp/wɪdʒ/

Noun

A sandwich created by placing two chocolate chip cookies on either side of a slab of ice-cream.

The ‘Chipwich’ is like a ‘Cronut’ in the sense the term is not universally owned but rather, the clever work of two American men in 1981.

The term ‘chipwich’ has however become so popular as a way to describe ice-cream wedged between cookies that it has stuck as a more general term.

And it is currently going off.

A post shared by 0to1hungry real quick (@0to1hungry) on May 20, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

Thousands of images of chipwiches are flooding American social media as cooks clamber to come up with a new way to sell an old idea.

A chipwich seems to hold no standard size – some are so large their consumption requires two-hands and others are so dainty that just two fingers will do.