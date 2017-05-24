The Chipwich is the newest food craze you need to sink your teeth into.

There is something gloriously humble about the ice-cream sandwich.
It might be how it’s often overlooked in favour of its more nostalgic cousins: the Gaytime fusions and the gum-nosed sheriffs.
It may warm you to know the ice-cream sandwich is making a comeback, and like all good comebacks, it has had a makeover.
It is no longer known as a mere ‘ice-cream sandwich’, it is now colloquially known as a Chipwich.
chipwich.
/tʃɪp/wɪdʒ/
Noun
- A sandwich created by placing two chocolate chip cookies on either side of a slab of ice-cream.
The ‘Chipwich’ is like a ‘Cronut’ in the sense the term is not universally owned but rather, the clever work of two American men in 1981.
The term ‘chipwich’ has however become so popular as a way to describe ice-cream wedged between cookies that it has stuck as a more general term.
And it is currently going off.
Thousands of images of chipwiches are flooding American social media as cooks clamber to come up with a new way to sell an old idea.
A chipwich seems to hold no standard size – some are so large their consumption requires two-hands and others are so dainty that just two fingers will do.