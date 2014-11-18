Tuesday's news in under 5 minutes.

1. Free trade agreement signed

China and Australia have signed a historic free trade agreement 10 years in the making.

The deal, signed yesterday, will cut tariffs across agricultural and processed food exports, open up opportunities for law firms, banking, insurance companies and funds managers in the Chinese market and is predicted to give beef producers an $11 billion boost.

The Australian reports that many resource exports will have reduced tariffs including Australian wine, car engines and pharmaceuticals.



2. Georgina Bartter funeral

The funeral of Sydney teenager Georgina Bartter yesterday heard that the 19-year-old who died tragically after taking ecstasy at the Harbourlife Festival was a beautiful and vibrant woman.

Georgina’s younger brother spoke of how his sister was his role model.

“She was perfectly imperfect,” he said.

One of her closest school friends described her as a “flurry of energy“ and a “bright spark”.

Her uncle who gave a eulogy said that her chances of having an allergic reaction to the drugs she took were just 0.00001%.

News Limited reports that he said, “She had a lapse of judgment. We didn’t miss any signs, there were no signs.”

“She did not want this, she did not deserve this. Georgina had plans for a wonderful future.”



3. Gable Tostee in court

More details have emerged about what happened on the night Queensland man Gable Tostee, 28, allegedly murdered Warriena Wright, 26.

During a bail hearing in Brisbane Supreme Court today, prosecutors argued that Tostee, who met his alleged victim on Tinder, locked Warriena Wright on his balcony” like he was stuffing her in the trunk of his car” before her death.

The Daily Mail reports that the prosecution also claims Tostee has a “bizarre indifference to Ms Wright’s death”.

Justice Debra Mullins the Crown prosecutor’s case for murder as “weak”.

But she said a case of manslaughter would be ‘strong’, adding that a diagnosis of autism for Tostee could have a bearing on how the court viewed what happened on the night of Ms Wright’s death.

“If your client was not on the balcony, it makes the murder case a lot more difficult,’ she told Mr Tostee’s defence counsel.

“But in the context of what happened in the apartment, I would think a manslaughter case is not weak.”