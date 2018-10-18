The symptoms of ovarian cancer are frighteningly vague. Abdominal pain. Backache. Bloating. Fatigue. Indigestion. Fullness. All signs that can easily be dismissed or misdiagnosed.

Especially when the person experiencing them is five years old.

South Australian teenager Jemima Leydon was in her first year of primary school when she received her diagnosis: a malignant germ cell tumour on her right ovary. The only, potentially life-saving clue had been pain in her abdomen.

“My parents kind of pushed [the pains] aside, thinking there was just a stomach bug going around in our year level,” the now 17-year-old told Mamamia. “Then Mum leant over at dinner one night and happened to feel my stomach, and she noticed a weird little bump there.”

Fortunately, the family’s neighbour at the time was a GP.

“She came over and examined me and told us that it wasn’t normal, that we should have it checked out,” Jemima said.

A paediatric appointment followed, then scans, and within two days the reception student was under the knife at Women’s and Children’s Hospital, Adelaide, where surgeons removed her ovary. After that, there was four rounds of chemotherapy, and months in and out of hospital.

Jemima only remembers snatches of it all. Being wheeled into the operating theatre. Receiving chemo. Being isolated from friends to protect her fragile immune system. At the time, her parents, Megan and Gavin, did what they could to protect her from the gravity of the situation. The passage of time has swallowed much of the rest.

"I never felt that I was worried for my life or anything like that," she said. "I feel really fortunate about that, but it meant the stress was a lot more on my parents."

The family hadn't had any previous exposure to cancer and the rigours of treatment. Now she's older Jemima can appreciate the toll it took.

"It just sounded like it was a really traumatic time. You don't expect a child having a stomach ache to go on to have cancer," she said.

"And because the diagnosis and treatment happened so quickly, it would have been quite a whirlwind... But I'm really grateful to them, because they handled that really well and never let on to me that they were struggling."

Ovarian cancer: the silent killer.

Ovarian cancer is the most lethal of the gynaecological cancers, claiming one life every eight hours. Roughly 1600 women are diagnosed in Australia every year, most commonly around the age of 50.