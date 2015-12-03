Today is the last day the Government can act to get children out of detention by Christmas.

Pressure is mounting on the government to release children from detention and you can help.

Last week, the Greens, Labor and cross-bench Senators voted to pass a series of amendments to a migration bill, which would see children out of immigration detention facilities before Christmas this year.

In order to make that a reality, the Government must allow the changes, by voting them through the Parliament.

Today is the last day that is possible and yet, the Prime Minister remains silent.

Come on @TurnbullMalcolm let's get the kids out by christmas pic.twitter.com/3pk3jjgcyU — Sarah Hanson-Young (@sarahinthesen8) November 23, 2015

“The tide of public opinion has turned,” refugee advocate Pamela Curr from the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre told Mamamia. “Thousands are now putting pressure on Malcolm Turnbull to stay true to his promise that ‘one child in detention is too many’.

“All children have a right to live in safety, but children in our immigration centres are exposed every day to a dangerous environment that is causing long-term mental health damage.”

Kobra Moradi, a former refugee from Afghanistan and human rights advocate, explains why children should be allowed to live in the community, saying:

The changes to the Migration Maritime Powers Amendment Bill would require children to be released from detention within 30 days, while also increasing media access and making it mandatory to report child abuse witnessed in the facilities.

They also increased protection for whistle-blowers, so that doctors and workers can speak out without fear of prosecution.