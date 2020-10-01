From scrunchies to butterfly clips: 6 style fails every girl experienced as a kid.

As a child of the '80s and the '90s, I grew up with great fashion and style.

OK, that's a complete, utter lie. We all know the '80s, '90s and even early '00s weren't really synonymous with great fashion or style, and as every girl or mother of a child knows there comes a time around the age of seven or eight where we really think we know best in the style department.

For me, that was matching fluoro parachute pants and jackets, too many butterfly clips, hideously patterned vests and mismatches of all of these items that really did not work. AT ALL.

This photo should never have seen the light of day. Image: Supplied.

Now, for some reason (I blame my mum) I managed to be the poster girl of all style fails one can experience as a child, but OMG how much fun it was at the time? And how much do my own girls love looking at these photos now? And come on…we do learn from our mistakes, right?

I really do encourage my daughters to embrace their sense of style and fun, even if it involves "fails" along the way. That's the thinking behind a new toy called FailFix that's actually made for kids who want to play with style and not be afraid to get it wrong.

With six fails to fix, kids get to play 'style saviour' on dolls with unique personalities and looks, like dance style master @Dance.Stylz and mermaid-haired @2Dreami. Think untangling accessories from the doll's hair and restyling it, trying out rare outfits and applying a Magic Spa Mask to reveal a new makeup style.