Wednesday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Childcare worker caught on video ‘torturing’ eight-month-old baby, who later died.

.@BaltimorePolice arrest daycare worker accused of assaulting infant during nap time, which resulted in her death https://t.co/yfNuKJDsna — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@cbsbaltimore) May 25, 2017

A 23-year-old US daycare has been arrested after she “tortured” an eight-month-old girl during nap time, which led to the infant’s death.

According to CBS Baltimore, Leah Walden faces numerous charges in relation to the incident, including first and second-degree murder.

Baby Reese Bowman died on May 23 after officers were called to the Baltimore childcare centre on reports a baby had stopped breathing.

Medics performed CPR on the eight-month-old, who was pronounced dead after being transferred to a nearby hospital.

When Walden was questioned after the girl’s death, she said she had simply put the baby down for a nap and found her not breathing when she checked on her 45 minutes later.

Police were later contacted by the owner of the facility, who had discovered “disturbing video” of Leah Walden’s actions towards the baby.

The video allegedly shows Leah snatching baby Reese Bowman by her arm several times, and placing pillows over her face. Reese was also covered with excessive blankets, picked up by one arm several times and was “swung at” like she was being slapped by Leah.

The 23-year-old also disappeared off camera holding the baby numerous times during the video.

“Reese Bowman in my opinion was tortured,” Col. Stanley Branford of Baltimore Police told CBS Baltimore.

“Just evil, what motive could you possibly have to treat a baby that way.”

Walden had been working at the daycare centre for more than two years, and her bio on the centre’s website said she “loved caring for babies who love me as much as I love them”.

2. Three people have died in a light plane crash in South Australia.