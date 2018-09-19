"I'm a parent of a four year old, and I wish I was his age again."

As I headed into work this morning, I couldn’t help thinking, “How good do little kids have it?”

Before downing my double shot and tackling my morning commute, I dropped my four year old off at childcare. He gave me a big kiss before running towards his friends with the kind of enthusiasm I reserve for salted caramel cronuts and online clothing sales.

While my preschooler enjoys a glorious day of eat, play, learn, rest, repeat, I’ll be yawning through one-hour meetings that could’ve been a one-sentence email while mourning my social life and wondering what I’m going to eat for lunch.

Yep, there are a lot of reasons I’d love to be a tiny human again – here are a few!

You get delicious meals cooked for you.

I don’t know about you, but the mental effort of meal-planning for a family of four takes it out of me. After filling a trolley with groceries while wrangling two kids and stuffing our appallingly organised fridge, I still have to, you know, cook.

And when us parents aren’t cooking for them, they’ve got chefs at their disposal at childcare. At Only About Children (Oac) early learning and preschool, health and wellbeing is front of mind, the kids are served up creamy chicken, pumpkin and penne pasta or warming beef and mushroom pies. Gourmet, much?

Yep, while I’m at my desk picking at limp leftovers, those lucky four year olds are enjoying a smorgasbord of nourishing meals, all without ever having to step foot in a supermarket or kitchen. Not a bad life. Not bad at all.

People applaud you for napping.

As I stare at 103 unread emails, what I really want to do is crawl under my desk and snore like a wildebeest. If I was four, my desire to rest in the afternoon would get a round of applause. And when I woke up, my educators would be ready with a yummy snack and a fun activity like reading the Book of the Month or a yoga and drama class.

As an adult, napping in an open plan office would turn me into water cooler conversation fodder and my only reward would be a warning letter from HR.