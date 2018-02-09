Oh, to be a child again. The new experiences, easy friendships and hours of play – not to mention having a someone who will cook delicious meals and clean up after you (uh, that’s me). As I watch my two children grow up, I love to see them experience the joys in life, whether big or small. And I am grateful that they can experience many of these happy times at their local childcare centre, with the support of their wonderful educators.

These are the unexpected joys of childcare, as discovered by my children (Emmy, four and Will, one) and me.

Inspiration

I am always looking for ideas for children’s activities, as I spend the majority of my time with my little ones. A scroll through Pinterest is intimidating (sorry, I am not going to sculpt a Minion from a carrot), so thank goodness I can gather lots of down-to-earth inspiration from my children’s childcare centre. Whether it’s watching them learn about turn-taking and exercise from a game of ‘duck, duck, goose’ at pick-up time, or the not-so-subtle requests from my eldest (“Mummy, why don’t we go on walks to the library, like we did on my preschool excursion?”), my children’s childcare centre has provided a wealth of ideas.

Play-based learning

Learning through play is hugely important to me. It’s why I let my children dip their hands into the flour as we make biscuit dough. It’s why I’m happy for them to run, spinning around and screaming “CRAB!” when they find one on the beach. I want them to be lifelong learners, and not think that learning is finished once a book is closed or the bell rings. It’s reassuring to know that KU Children’s Services, one of Australia’s largest not-for-profit providers of early childhood education and care, emphasise play-based learning at their many centres throughout Australia. Learning through play is what being a child is all about.